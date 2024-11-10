Northern Bear (LON:NTBR) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Northern Bear PLC (LON:NTBR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 54.36 ($0.71) and traded as high as GBX 54.66 ($0.71). Northern Bear shares last traded at GBX 54.50 ($0.71), with a volume of 41,509 shares.

Northern Bear Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 54.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 58.23. The firm has a market cap of £7.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 605.56 and a beta of 0.50.

Northern Bear Company Profile

Northern Bear PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides building and support services to local authorities, housing associations, NHS trusts, universities, construction companies, and national house builders in Northern England and internationally. It operates through three segments: Roofing Activities, Materials Handling Activities, and Specialist Building Services Activities.

