Noble Family Wealth LLC Has $3.82 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Noble Family Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Noble Family Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.25% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,010,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,968,000 after buying an additional 83,965 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 220,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the third quarter worth $284,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWL traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,362. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.73. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.60 and a fifty-two week high of $147.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

