Noble Family Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Noble Family Wealth LLC cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 168.3% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.2% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 5,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.1% in the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on UPS. Citigroup began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.71.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,111,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,797,139. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.12 and a fifty-two week high of $163.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.49%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

