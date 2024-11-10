New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $5.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.85 million, a P/E ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.18. The company has a current ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $9.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EMG Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 103.8% in the second quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 1,199,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after acquiring an additional 610,971 shares in the last quarter. Waterfall Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,727,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 786,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 207,344 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $630,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 42,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

