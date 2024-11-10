Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold” Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Nevro from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Nevro from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Nevro from $6.89 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nevro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.80.

NVRO stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.08. The stock had a trading volume of 662,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,044. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market cap of $189.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.93. Nevro has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $22.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Nevro by 1,788.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Nevro by 345.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Nevro by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nevro during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nevro in the third quarter worth about $71,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

