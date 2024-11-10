Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Reduced by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,287 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 116,620.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,080,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,200 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $1,450,476,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 154.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,058,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $750,713,000 after buying an additional 642,920 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,293,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,538,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total transaction of $204,433.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,202,828.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total transaction of $204,433.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,202,828.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $772.10, for a total transaction of $334,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 242,112 shares of company stock worth $169,954,456. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. China Renaissance began coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $680.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Redburn Atlantic increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $545.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $748.15.

Netflix Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $795.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $721.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $670.54. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $434.35 and a 52 week high of $799.06. The stock has a market cap of $339.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

