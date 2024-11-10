Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Del Sette Capital Management LLC

Del Sette Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,937 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Netflix makes up approximately 2.2% of Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Netflix by 6.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,186 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Netflix by 3.6% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 51,032 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $680.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $820.00 to $835.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $748.15.

NFLX opened at $795.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $339.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $721.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $670.54. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $434.35 and a 52-week high of $799.06.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total transaction of $204,433.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,202,828.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 11,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $757.96, for a total value of $8,405,776.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total value of $204,433.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,202,828.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 242,112 shares of company stock worth $169,954,456. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

