Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by 17 Capital Partners LLC

17 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,160 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. New World Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 2.0% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Cedrus LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.6% in the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 2.9% during the third quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on Netflix from $810.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $820.00 to $835.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $680.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $748.15.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $795.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $339.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $721.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $670.54. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $434.35 and a fifty-two week high of $799.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 13,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $9,653,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,127,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 13,791 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $9,653,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,127,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total transaction of $204,433.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,202,828.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,112 shares of company stock worth $169,954,456 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

