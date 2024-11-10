NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Sold by Guerra Pan Advisors LLC

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC lowered its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 1,415.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in NetEase by 55.5% in the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Ariadne Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Price Performance

NTES opened at $76.76 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.85 and a 12-month high of $118.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.51.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $12.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $10.43. The business had revenue of $25.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.01 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 28.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on NetEase from $126.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of NetEase from $142.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Further Reading

