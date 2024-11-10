NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,680 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,285 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of NetApp worth $20,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in NetApp during the second quarter worth $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 706.3% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in NetApp during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTAP. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, August 26th. Loop Capital upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In related news, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 1,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $208,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $1,071,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,922,233.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 1,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $208,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,369,172. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Stock Up 1.0 %

NetApp stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,367,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,136. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.17. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.32 and a 12 month high of $135.01. The stock has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. NetApp had a return on equity of 121.41% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 40.62%.

NetApp Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

