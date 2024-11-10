Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as €109.50 ($120.33) and last traded at €104.40 ($114.73), with a volume of 167824 shares. The stock had previously closed at €104.80 ($115.16).

Nemetschek Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €95.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €91.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27.

Nemetschek Company Profile

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

