Nektar Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial ResultsSAN FRANCISCO, November 7, 2024 – Nektar Therapeutics (Nasdaq: NKTR) recently disclosed its financial standing for the third quarter that concluded on September 30, 2024. The company’s c

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Nektar Therapeutics’s 8K filing here.

About Nektar Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

Featured Stories