Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Hold Rating for Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LYFT. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Lyft from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Nomura upgraded shares of Lyft from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Melius began coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.23.

Get Lyft alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on LYFT

Lyft Stock Performance

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $17.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of -111.13 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average of $13.54. Lyft has a 52-week low of $8.93 and a 52-week high of $20.82.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Lyft had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lyft

In other news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $81,943.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 932,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,625,506.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 8,486 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $99,795.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 764,332 shares in the company, valued at $8,988,544.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $81,943.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 932,062 shares in the company, valued at $10,625,506.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,664 shares of company stock valued at $380,048. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lyft

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Lyft by 592.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,424,349 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,620 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 27,739.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,192,910 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $16,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lyft by 39.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,870,599 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,475,000 after acquiring an additional 812,926 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lyft by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,899,391 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $636,603,000 after acquiring an additional 782,736 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Lyft by 600.2% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 608,430 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $11,767,000 after purchasing an additional 521,537 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.