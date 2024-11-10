Needham & Company LLC Lowers Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Price Target to $44.00

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $54.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 114.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $43.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MEG

Montrose Environmental Group Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE MEG traded down $3.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.51. 1,125,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,191. Montrose Environmental Group has a 1-year low of $19.59 and a 1-year high of $49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.41. The company has a market cap of $702.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEG. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 253.0% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,210,000 after purchasing an additional 823,636 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 271.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,844,000 after acquiring an additional 276,166 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the third quarter worth about $6,801,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,666,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,395,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,192,000 after purchasing an additional 208,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

About Montrose Environmental Group

(Get Free Report)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.