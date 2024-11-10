Needham & Company LLC Lowers Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Price Target to $44.00

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $54.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 114.53% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $43.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.
View Our Latest Stock Report on MEG
Montrose Environmental Group Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEG. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 253.0% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,210,000 after purchasing an additional 823,636 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 271.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,844,000 after acquiring an additional 276,166 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the third quarter worth about $6,801,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,666,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,395,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,192,000 after purchasing an additional 208,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.
About Montrose Environmental Group
Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Montrose Environmental Group
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- California Resources Stock Could Be a Huge Long-Term Winner
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Observability Wars: Datadog and Dynatrace Vie for Data Dominance
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.