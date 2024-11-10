Needham & Company LLC Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Stock

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PAYO. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Payoneer Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.60. Payoneer Global has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $10.90.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $248.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Payoneer Global’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Payoneer Global

In related news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,809,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,794,395.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,809,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,794,395.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Itai Perry sold 4,100 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 228,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,904. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,000 shares of company stock worth $1,124,500. 5.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Payoneer Global

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Payoneer Global by 438.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

