Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Qualys from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.80.

Get Qualys alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Qualys

Qualys Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $153.99 on Wednesday. Qualys has a twelve month low of $119.17 and a twelve month high of $206.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 0.47.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.23. Qualys had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $153.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qualys will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $77,468.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,501,252.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 634 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $77,468.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,501,252.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $876,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,493,851.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,919 shares of company stock worth $1,360,140 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Qualys

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualys by 294.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys by 53.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.