Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

Natural Health Trends Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NHTC opened at $6.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average is $6.67. The company has a market cap of $75.18 million, a PE ratio of 93.29 and a beta of 0.91. Natural Health Trends has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $7.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Natural Health Trends in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Health Trends Company Profile

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

Featured Stories

