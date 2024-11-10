National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:NHC traded up $4.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.43. The company had a trading volume of 53,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,327. National HealthCare has a twelve month low of $70.03 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.72.

National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $300.66 million during the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 6.39%.

In related news, SVP Brian F. Kidd sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $260,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,327.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in National HealthCare by 196.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of National HealthCare in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National HealthCare in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

