National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Price Target Raised to $8.25 at Barrington Research

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barrington Research from $7.50 to $8.25 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

NCMI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on National CineMedia from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National CineMedia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

NASDAQ NCMI opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 2.07. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $7.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.46.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $62.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that National CineMedia will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NCMI. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in National CineMedia in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

