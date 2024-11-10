My DeFi Pet Price Tops $0.0255 on Major Exchanges (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 10th. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $35,523.35 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,895,343 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

