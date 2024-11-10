Mumu the Bull One Day Volume Reaches $6.24 Million (MUMU)

Mumu the Bull (MUMU) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. Over the last seven days, Mumu the Bull has traded 27.3% higher against the dollar. One Mumu the Bull token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Mumu the Bull has a market capitalization of $134.52 million and approximately $6.24 million worth of Mumu the Bull was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mumu the Bull alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79,281.31 or 0.99915347 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79,110.76 or 0.99700415 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Mumu the Bull

Mumu the Bull’s genesis date was March 9th, 2024. Mumu the Bull’s total supply is 2,329,915,213,859 tokens. Mumu the Bull’s official website is www.mumu.ing. Mumu the Bull’s official Twitter account is @mumu_bull.

Buying and Selling Mumu the Bull

According to CryptoCompare, “Mumu the Bull (SOL) (MUMU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Mumu the Bull (SOL) has a current supply of 2,329,915,213,859.14 with 2,283,204,416,985 in circulation. The last known price of Mumu the Bull (SOL) is 0.00005694 USD and is down -3.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $6,098,063.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mumu.ing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mumu the Bull directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mumu the Bull should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mumu the Bull using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mumu the Bull Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mumu the Bull and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.