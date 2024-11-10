Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Price Target Raised to $515.00 at Raymond James

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $425.00 to $515.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $493.43.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 7.4 %

NYSE MSI traded up $34.65 on Friday, hitting $504.60. 1,185,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,371. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $305.73 and a fifty-two week high of $506.72. The company has a market cap of $84.19 billion, a PE ratio of 59.09, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $454.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $409.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.36. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 337.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,484 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.9% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 379 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $2,272,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

