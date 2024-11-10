Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Sells 22,742 Shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,742 shares during the quarter. Nova makes up about 4.1% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd owned 0.38% of Nova worth $22,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nova by 7.2% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,195,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,494,000 after acquiring an additional 80,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nova by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 987,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,087,000 after purchasing an additional 14,115 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nova by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 803,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,408,000 after purchasing an additional 23,668 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nova by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 647,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,513,000 after buying an additional 90,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Nova by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 645,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,319,000 after buying an additional 200,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVMI shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a research report on Friday. Benchmark boosted their target price on Nova from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Nova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.80.

NVMI stock opened at $197.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.47. Nova Ltd. has a 1 year low of $102.23 and a 1 year high of $247.21.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $156.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.12 million. Nova had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nova Ltd. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

