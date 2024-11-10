Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Grows Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the quarter. Stride comprises approximately 2.4% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.36% of Stride worth $13,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Motco purchased a new position in Stride in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stride during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stride during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stride in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Stride by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stride alerts:

Insider Activity at Stride

In other Stride news, Director Todd Goldthwaite sold 8,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total value of $734,883.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,058 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,209.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Stride Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE LRN opened at $101.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.60. Stride, Inc. has a one year low of $54.81 and a one year high of $103.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.66.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.72. Stride had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $551.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Stride from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Stride in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Stride from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Stride from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stride

Stride Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.