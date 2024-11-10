MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Upgraded at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Oppenheimer currently has $80.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Capmk upgraded MoneyLion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Northland Securities started coverage on MoneyLion in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised MoneyLion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MoneyLion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.71.

MoneyLion Trading Up 16.9 %

Insider Transactions at MoneyLion

Shares of ML traded up $11.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.92. The company had a trading volume of 505,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,876. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.50. MoneyLion has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $106.82. The company has a market capitalization of $887.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,156.00 and a beta of 2.67.

In other news, CAO Mark Torossian sold 811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $36,576.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,914.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Mark Torossian sold 811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $36,576.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,395 shares in the company, valued at $964,914.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Vanwagner sold 6,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $431,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,219,310. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,848 shares of company stock worth $2,764,307. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoneyLion

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the second quarter valued at $13,427,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of MoneyLion by 2,060.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,864,000 after purchasing an additional 98,680 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MoneyLion by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 221,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,288,000 after purchasing an additional 96,433 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in MoneyLion by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,747,000 after buying an additional 83,700 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyLion during the first quarter valued at about $3,742,000. Institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

