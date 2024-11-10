Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management Acquires New Stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 54,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,927,000. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management owned 0.21% of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITB. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 417,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,236,000 after acquiring an additional 10,173 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 257,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,827,000 after purchasing an additional 12,835 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,159,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,127,000 after buying an additional 8,966 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ITB traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.09. The company had a trading volume of 858,871 shares. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

