Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Makes New $217,000 Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 786 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADSK has been the topic of several research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Autodesk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup set a $325.00 price objective on Autodesk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Autodesk from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Autodesk from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $136,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,916,693.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total transaction of $78,604.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,944.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total value of $136,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,916,693.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,280 shares of company stock valued at $5,200,929. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Stock Performance

ADSK traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $305.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 968,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,804. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.32 and a fifty-two week high of $307.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.70 billion, a PE ratio of 62.49, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.05.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 59.41% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

