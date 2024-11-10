Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $5.25 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.25. The stock had a trading volume of 9,223,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,512,234. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.65. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $43.29 and a 12 month high of $53.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

