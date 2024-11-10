Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $2 Million Stock Position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,618 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. owned 0.12% of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 530.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 33.0% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Get Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF alerts:

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of FBCG stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,259 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.68 and its 200 day moving average is $41.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.47.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.