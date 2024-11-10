Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PSX. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.38.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE PSX traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,126,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,594. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.12 and its 200 day moving average is $136.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $110.54 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08. The company has a market capitalization of $52.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.33.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $36.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 59.05%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

