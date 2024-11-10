Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.38), Briefing.com reports. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.
Millicom International Cellular Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TIGO opened at $27.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.14 and its 200-day moving average is $25.22. Millicom International Cellular has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 1.23.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TIGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $37.30 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.66.
Millicom International Cellular Company Profile
Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.
