Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.38), Briefing.com reports. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Millicom International Cellular Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TIGO opened at $27.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.14 and its 200-day moving average is $25.22. Millicom International Cellular has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TIGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $37.30 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.66.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.