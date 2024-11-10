Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 650 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% in the third quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 1,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 10.6% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 354 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In related news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,515.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on General Dynamics from $331.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $309.00 to $306.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $293.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:GD traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $309.47. The company had a trading volume of 855,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,699. The firm has a market cap of $85.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.61. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.31 and a fifty-two week high of $313.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $301.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.32.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.13). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.