Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases 555 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $18,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 736.4% during the 2nd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 572.2% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $514.14. 22,924,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,420,211. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $369.57 and a 12-month high of $514.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $484.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $471.30.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.