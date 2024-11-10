Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $4.02 Million Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.09% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,631,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,703,000 after purchasing an additional 550,017 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,011,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 964,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,321,000 after purchasing an additional 15,450 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 940,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,178,000 after purchasing an additional 140,132 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 809,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,014,000 after purchasing an additional 45,961 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS remained flat at $48.83 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 436,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,413. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.63. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $51.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

