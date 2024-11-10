Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sheridan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sheridan Capital Management LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Mosley Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.57. 752,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,190. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.97 and its 200 day moving average is $105.00. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $97.07 and a 1 year high of $111.83.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

