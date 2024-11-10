Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys 19,596 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,596 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 1.31% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSJP. Sterling Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 785,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,992,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 251,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after buying an additional 54,494 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 25.9% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 35,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 25,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSJP stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,099. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day moving average of $23.04. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $23.23.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

