Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.08% of Datadog worth $32,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Datadog by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 31.6% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Datadog news, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.67, for a total value of $1,002,719.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 451,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,195,685.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total transaction of $10,499,952.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,111 shares in the company, valued at $48,076,729.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.67, for a total transaction of $1,002,719.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 451,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,195,685.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 444,291 shares of company stock worth $54,154,859. 11.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $5.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,904,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,492. The stock has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.56, a PEG ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.10. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.80 and a twelve month high of $138.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.58.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Datadog had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $645.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Datadog from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.96.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Datadog

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.