Michael E. Newcity Sells 10,443 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Stock

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 10,443 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.60, for a total value of $1,259,425.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,051 shares in the company, valued at $609,150.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
ArcBest Trading Up 3.2 %
ARCB stock opened at $116.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. ArcBest Co. has a twelve month low of $94.76 and a twelve month high of $153.60. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.14 and a 200-day moving average of $109.14.
ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on ArcBest from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ArcBest from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of ArcBest from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.17.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ArcBest by 17.9% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 0.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.
ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.
