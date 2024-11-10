MFS Municipal Income Trust (MFM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on November 29th

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0215 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MFM opened at $5.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.45. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $5.78.

Get MFS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.