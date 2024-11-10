MFS Municipal Income Trust (MFM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on November 29th

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0215 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.
MFS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of MFM opened at $5.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.45. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $5.78.
MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MFS Municipal Income Trust
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- California Resources Stock Could Be a Huge Long-Term Winner
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Observability Wars: Datadog and Dynatrace Vie for Data Dominance
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.