MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:CXH)

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0265 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust stock opened at $8.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.92. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $8.31.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

