MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:CXH)

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0265 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Stock Up 0.8 %
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust stock opened at $8.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.92. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $8.31.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Company Profile
