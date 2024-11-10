MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) President Sells $710,010.00 in Stock

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) President Farid Tan sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $710,010.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 923,888 shares in the company, valued at $31,236,653.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

MetroCity Bankshares Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of MCBS stock opened at $34.03 on Friday. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $34.62. The company has a market cap of $861.98 million, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.85.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $60.45 million for the quarter.

MetroCity Bankshares Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.66%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on MetroCity Bankshares from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in MetroCity Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in MetroCity Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. 25.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

