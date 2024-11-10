Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,973 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,973 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $20,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,316.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the period. School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,123,000. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $1,459,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.07 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.91 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.69 and a 200 day moving average of $82.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.2831 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

