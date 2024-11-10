Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,588 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned 0.33% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $26,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Syntrinsic LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 36.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $131.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $96.75 and a 1-year high of $131.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.35 and a 200-day moving average of $118.58.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

