Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,535 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,152,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,833,642,000 after buying an additional 5,546,855 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,487,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,974,000 after acquiring an additional 330,694 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,366,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,274,074,000 after purchasing an additional 444,698 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,796,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,431,000 after purchasing an additional 304,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $774,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,928. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $213.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $218.02 and its 200 day moving average is $192.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $145.28 and a 12 month high of $237.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 97.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. DZ Bank lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $217.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.12.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

