Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $16.08 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 105.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,258 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $16,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $19,819,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Zoetis by 275.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,259,000 after acquiring an additional 70,476 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 370,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,622,000 after purchasing an additional 60,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,302 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus raised Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.44.

Zoetis Stock Up 1.5 %

Zoetis stock opened at $176.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.69. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.80 and a 52-week high of $201.92. The firm has a market cap of $79.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.