Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Buys 157 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $39,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 53.5% in the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 15,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 110.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD opened at $195.35 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.63 and a 12 month high of $195.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.49. The company has a market cap of $61.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

