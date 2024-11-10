Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,315 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $13,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.1% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,173,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Socha Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 91,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 121,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Finally, Invictus Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the third quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC now owns 334,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $514.14 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $369.57 and a 1 year high of $514.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $484.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $471.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

