Meritage Portfolio Management Takes Position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 733,759 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,743,000. Meritage Portfolio Management owned 0.19% of Hudbay Minerals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. 57.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
HBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.17.
Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance
NYSE:HBM traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,303,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,701. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.67.
Hudbay Minerals Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 4.35%.
Hudbay Minerals Profile
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hudbay Minerals
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- California Resources Stock Could Be a Huge Long-Term Winner
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Observability Wars: Datadog and Dynatrace Vie for Data Dominance
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.