Meritage Portfolio Management Takes Position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 733,759 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,743,000. Meritage Portfolio Management owned 0.19% of Hudbay Minerals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. 57.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.17.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

NYSE:HBM traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,303,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,701. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.67.

Hudbay Minerals Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 4.35%.

Hudbay Minerals Profile

(Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.