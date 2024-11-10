Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 292 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,658 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 0.9% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $14,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total transaction of $327,839.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,693.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total transaction of $13,039,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,569,166. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total transaction of $327,839.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,693.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,187 shares of company stock worth $17,736,369 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $6.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $494.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,856,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,261. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $514.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $516.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $433.97 and a one year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.40.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

