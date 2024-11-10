Meritage Portfolio Management Has $5.96 Million Stock Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,305 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,189 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management owned 0.12% of F.N.B. worth $5,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at $920,000. CWM LLC increased its position in F.N.B. by 0.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 379,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,341,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,909,000 after purchasing an additional 73,016 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $600,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 253.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 92,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 66,676 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNB traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.14. 1,787,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,729,924. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $16.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.33 and its 200-day moving average is $14.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $413.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FNB shares. StockNews.com upgraded F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Stephens upped their target price on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FNB

F.N.B. Profile

(Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.